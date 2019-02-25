Man Spends 9 Years to Write Story Using his Nose!

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

Follow > Disable alert for Josh Barry Follow >

The writer wants to "raise awareness of other people in my situation who despite being different, can achieve their dreams."

A writer with cerebral palsy has spent nine years writing a book about his life with his nose.

Not being bogged down by his limited mobility and speech, Josh Barry from East Cowed on the Isle of Wight, used his nose to type on the keyboard of an iPad to accomplish writing autobiography.

Barry said he previously used an array of switches connected to a computer or would dictate to a scribe until he decided to be more creative.

A video on official Instagram account of BBC, shows how the writer manages to write on his iPad with his nose and says he wants to "raise awareness of other people in my situation who despite being different, can achieve their dreams and aspirations".

The post on Instagram has been viewed over 200,000 times. Barry works as a freelance journalist and runs an entertainment website where he has interviewed celebrities including Sir Ian Botham and Jeremy Kyle.

This article has been adapted from its original source.