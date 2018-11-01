Man Stabs Fatally Workmate for Not Giving Him a Larger Food Portion in UAE

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

The argument escalated into a brawl.

A man is accused of stabbing his workmate to death in Abu Dhabi.

The incident happened while the victim had been distributing food at a worker's accommodation, as per Al Bayan report.

He had given one man a bigger portion than the rest. The accused pointed out the discrepancy and started arguing with the victim.

The brawl escalated until the accused grabbed a knife and stabbed the victim in the neck, which led to his death.

In his defence, the lawyer stated that the two were close friends and had worked together for a long time. There had been no prior incidents or altercations between them to indicate a grudge or premeditated murder.

This article has been adapted from its original source.