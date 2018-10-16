Man in UAE Tricks Woman In Room, Attempts to Rape Her and Gets 1 Year in Jail

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

A man, who tried to rape a job-seeker after luring her inside his room annexed to his mother's villa, was found guilty on Tuesday by a Dubai court of an attempted rape charge.

Public prosecution records show the 46-year-old Emirati man took advantage that the Filipina needed a job and she trusted him. He fooled her that he owned a tourism agency and that he would employ her. However, he tricked her into a room where he began touching and groping her and telling her to obey him.

The Court of First Instance convicted him of the charge and sentenced him to one year in jail.

The incident took place on January 31, this year, and was reported to Al Rashidiya police station.

The 26-year-old complainant, an accountant, said she contacted the defendant as she believed he could help her get a job. "He picked me up in his 4WD car at 9:30am at Al Rashidiya metro station. He took me to downtown Dubai saying his tourism agency was located in that area and that he would hire me the next day."

He then drove her to Ras Al Khaimah to bring her personal belongings, claiming she would stay at the staff accommodation.

The man later took her to his room annexed to a villa where he forced her to take her clothes off. "He tried in vain to have sex with me. He snatched my mobile phone and wallet," she recounted.

She said he beat her up with his hands and with a broomstick, whenever she tried to use her phone to call for help.

He opened the door for her later and told her to leave. She walked out barefoot and called the police.

"We arrested the accused at 4am on February 8, following up on a complaint by a woman that he had tried to rape her," a police sergeant said.

"The accused alleged that he asked her for sex and she agreed. But later she started to scream and then got dressed and left for no reason."

The officer described the man as being agitated upon his arrest. "The defendant told us during questioning he had just come from a bar," the officer said.

The accused told the police the villa belonged to his mother and was leased to several Asian families.

The forensic examination detected bruises on the woman's arms, which matched with her story that she was hit with a stick.

The defendant can appeal the verdict within 15 days.

This article has been adapted from its original source.