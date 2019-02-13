Man Wears 'Scream' Mask While Collecting $1.7M Lottery Prize

Lottery winner claims prize in Scream mask to hide identity. (YouTube Screenshot)

A Jamaican man who wished to remain anonymous while collecting a $1.17 million lottery prize donned the costume of the killer from Scream.

The man, identified only as A. Campbell, won a Super Lotto jackpot for the equivalent of about $1.17 million and waited 54 days to claim his prize.

Campbell finally visited lottery headquarters to collect his winnings from Super Lotto operator Supreme Ventures Ltd. this month and he decided to hide his face behind a Ghostface mask, famous for being worn by the various killers in the Scream film franchise.

Jamaican lottery winners have been known to wear masks in the past as a means of keeping their newfound fortunes a secret from the public.

