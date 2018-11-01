Man Who Asked for Sister's Hand Killed by Her Brother, Sentenced to Death in UAE

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

He was drunk at the time of the incident.

A man accused of killing another man who asked for his sister's hand in marriage has been sentenced to death in Abu Dhabi.

The victim had allegedly refused the suspect who proposed to marry his sister, as per Al Bayan report.

The two men got into an argument on the matter and the victim brandished a knife.

The suspect struck him, which led to the man dying as a result of his injuries.

The suspect claimed he was forced to strike in self-defence with no criminal intent.

Medical reports showed the victim had been drunk at the time of his murder.

