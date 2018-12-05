Man Who Used Child as 'Human Shield' Shot Dead by Saudi Police

Saudi security forces rescued a child and shot dead a man who was using her as a “human shield” (Twitter)

Saudi security forces rescued a child and shot dead a man who was using her as a “human shield” as he fired at police in Jeddah.

A police spokesman in Makkah said officers were chasing the suspect, who was accused of possessing drugs, on Sunday evening when he grabbed the young girl and began shooting.

“The police ordered him to surrender,” the spokesman said, adding that the suspect continued to endangering the lives of passers-by and security forces by “randomly shooting, which led to his death.” An officer was also injured during the gunbattle.

This article has been adapted from its original source.