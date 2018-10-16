Man Who Won $50K Said He Used Philippines Numbers for Luck!

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

A Maryland man who won $50,000 from a lottery drawing said he already knew his numbers were lucky -- he took them from a Philippines lottery drawing.

Edgardo Antido, 59, said he was watching a Philippines TV channel last week and he decided to jot down the winning Ultralotto numbers to play in the Maryland Lottery's Bonus Match 5 game.

The numbers, 3-12-16-36-38, earned Antido the $50,000 top prize from the Oct. 10 drawing.

"I was so shocked, I couldn't sleep," Antido said.

He said he plans to use his winnings to take a vacation and put the rest in the bank.'

