Maya Reaidy Chosen Miss Lebanon 2018

Maya Reaidy was crowned Miss Lebanon 2018 Sunday night in a televised ceremony held at Forum de Beyrouth that featured several performances.

Reaidy was selected from 30 contestants to hold the title. Mira Toufaily was the first runner-up, followed respectively by Yara Abou Monsef, Vanessa Yazbeck and Tatiana Saroufim.

The jury featured George Kordahi, singer Nancy Ajram, actress and former Miss Lebanon Nadine Njeim, actor Adel Karam, makeup artist Bassam Fattouh, musician Guy Manoukian, fashion designer Nicolas Jebran, former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters and jewelry designer Doumit Zoughaib – who designed the crown.

The ceremony was presented by Marcel Ghanem and Annabella Hilal, and featured performances by French Montana, Massari and Maya Diab.

This article has been adapted from its original source.