McGregor Slammed for 'Racist' Tweet at His Muslim Rival

Conor McGregor has been slammed for a 'racist' Tweet directed at a UFC rival featuring a photo of the fighter's wife wearing an Islamic veil on their wedding day.

The message to Muslim Khabib Nurmagomedov included the image with the caption 'Your wife's a towel mate' and was met with a barrage of criticism on social media.

The post, which has now been deleted, was branded racist and Islamophobic and comes as the pair have been trading insults since Nurmagomedov defeated McGregor in October last year.

During the late night flurry of tweets McGregor's account also took aim at the Russian's brother, tweeting 'I smacked your brother around and took a s*** in this hat'.

He also hit out at him for avoiding another fight, saying: 'Don't be scared of the rematch you little scurrying rat.

'You will do what you are told like you always do.'

After uploading an image of Nurmagomedov's wife in veil, one user posted: 'Conor mcgregor is a man with no dignity or honour..that's it..just look at the racist islamophobic comments.'

Another added: 'Remember when people tried to argue that Conor McGregor isn't racist and the things he said were just 'banter'.

And one said: 'Wow. What’s the point of attacking another man’s wife and their culture?'

Conor McGregor left UFC fans stunned as he announced his shock retirement from MMA.

It comes after a series of run-ins with the law for the MMA legend, including hurling a five foot tall metal sack barrow at the window of a bus full of rival fighters, smashing the window.

And just a couple of weeks ago a video emerged which appears to show McGregor stamping on a fan's phone outside a nightclub in Miami after the man tried to film him.

Posting on his Twitter page in the early hours of Tuesday morning, McGregor wrote: 'Hey guys quick announcement, I've decided to retire from the sport formally known as 'Mixed Martial Art' today.

'I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition.

'I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement. Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas!'

UFC president Dana White confirmed the shock news just one hour after McGregor's announcement on Twitter.

On October 6 McGregor and Nurmagomedov were involved in a post-match brawl for which he and the Russian were handed lengthy suspensions and large fines by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

Ever since there has been bad blood between the pair and it was further fulled when Nurmagomedov insisted there 'can only be one king in the jungle' in a tweet responding to McGregor's retirement announcement.

Accompanied with a picture of him with his title belt, McGregor's rival ruthlessly tweeted: 'There can be only one king in the jungle,' followed up with a one 'finger emoji'.

