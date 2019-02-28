Medieval 800-Year-Old Hebrew Book Seized by Turkish Police

800-year-old Hebrew book seized in Turkey (Twitter)

An 800-year-old book written in Hebrew was seized in southeastern Turkey, local officials said on Thursday.

The Turkish gendarme’s anti-smuggling teams caught four people red-handed trying to sell the medieval tome, said the Diyarbakir Governorship in a statement.

Adorned with religious illustrations, the book consists of some 22 pages of leather, the statement added.

The medieval book was put under state protection, it said.

This article has been adapted from its original source.