Meet 1st-Ever Syrian Female Coach That Trains Men's Footballers

Maha Jannoud, believes she is the first woman in the Middle East to coach a professional men's side. (Twitter)

Follow > Disable alert for Maha Jannoud Follow >

On the soccer pitch, Maha Jannoud barks out instructions to her Al-Muhafaza players just like any other coach, but with one difference: she is a woman in what has often been a man's world.

Jannoud, who previously played for the Syrian national women's team, believes she is the first woman in the Middle East to coach a professional men's side. She is currently assistant coach at the Damascus club, and has taken to the role with ease.

"When the person carrying this message of coaching is confident of their information and has special charisma and leadership on the pitch, it makes no difference between a man and a woman," she said during a break in training.

Winning the players' acceptance may have been helped by the fact that Jannoud used to play for the same club, albeit in the women's team, where she began coaching after injury ended her playing career.

"At first it was a little bit hard," player Amjad Katkout said of being coached by a woman. "But then we got used to this, she became like a sister or a friend. It is normal." Things are going well so far, So far this season, they have won eight out of 10 league matches and drawn the other two.

In a country still dealing with civil war -- a conflict that prevented the Syrian women's team playing for several years this decade -- the club hopes Jannoud's appointment represents progress for soccer and for women. Jannoud has certainly made a winning start to her new career.

This article has been adapted from its original source.