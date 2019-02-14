Meet the Turkish Women Scientists Who Surpass EU Average

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

Follow > Disable alert for European Union Follow >

The proportion of women scientists and engineers in Turkey surpassed the EU average in 2017, according to Eurostat statement on Monday.

The statement said there were around 18 million scientists and engineers in the EU in 2017, and added that 59 percent of them were men, while 41 percent were women.

According to the same statement, in Turkey, there were 951,200 scientists and engineers in Turkey in 2017.

Around 525,000 of them, or 55 percent, were male, while 427,000, or 45 percent, were female.

The country with the highest rate of women scientists and engineers in the EU was Lithuania with 57 percent and the lowest rates were recorded in Luxembourg and Hungary with 25 percent.

The ratio of Turkish women scientists and engineers is higher than some developed countries of the EU like Germany, France, the U.K. and Italy.

The statement was released by Eurostat to mark the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, celebrated on February 11.

This article has been adapted from its original source.