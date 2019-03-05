Melania's 'Be Best' Initiative Starts in 3 States

Melania Trump (Shutterstock)

Follow > Disable alert for Melania Trump Follow >

First lady Melania Trump will start a three-state tour Monday -- in Washington state, Nevada and Oklahoma -- to promote her "Be Best" initiative.

The first lady will visit the states to promote the pillars of the program that she introduced last year, which include the well-being of children, online safety and opioid abuse, The White House said.

"Through #BeBest I will continue to help promote successful programs that provide children the tools and skills required for emotional, social and physical well-being," Trump tweeted ahead of the trip.

The first lady's tour will begin in Tulsa, Okla., Monday, where she will visit "an award-winning elementary school" with a focus on including character instruction and education into its curriculum. After that, she will tour a tech company in Seattle and receiving briefings on the company's programs and applications used to teach children about online safety as well as innovations in technology meant to help children with disabilities. Tuesday, she will travel to Las Vegas and deliver remarks and participate in a town hall discussion on opioids.

"Whether it is social media and technology or drug and alcohol abuse, children in our country and around the world are faced with many challenges," she said in a White House statement.

Trump introduced the Be Best initiative in May 2018, saying the goal of her public awareness campaign is to encourage parents and all adults to impart on children to be kind, refrain from bullying on social media and elsewhere as well as stay away from drugs.

She also pledged to speak with leaders in the technology industry about children's social media habits, work with those fighting drug addiction and to travel and speak to children.

Trump embarked on her first "Be Best" last October, when she traveled to Africa in her first solo trip abroad as first lady of the United States.

Melania visited Ghana Malawa, Kenya and Egypt on the trip and worked with USAID to promote healthcare and education programs.

This article has been adapted from its original source.