In Memory of Rafik Al Hariri - 14 Years On

A day before the 14th anniversary of his assassination, former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri was commemorated Wednesday by various officials and at a forum in Beirut.

Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Walid al-Bukhari described Hariri as a “witness to the Civil War and to the [Taif] Accord that protected Lebanon’s unity and essence,” and described him as “the martyr for Lebanon and its sovereignty.”

Bukhari was speaking at “The Taif Forum: Achievements, Numbers and Partners,” named after the accord that ended Lebanon’s 1975-90 Civil War.

The forum was organized by the Hariri Foundation for Sustainable Human Development, in cooperation with the Saudi Embassy in Beirut and sponsored by Prime Minister Saad Hariri, the late premier’s son.

After the forum, Bukhari visited the slain politician’s tomb in Downtown Beirut, accompanied by Saudi royal court envoy Nizar al-Aloula, Rafik Hariri’s sister MP Bahia Hariri and her son, Future Movement Secretary-General Ahmad Hariri, the state-run National News Agency reported.

Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdel-Latif Derian, who also visited the tomb earlier in the day, said Rafik Hariri was a symbol of Lebanon’s stability and prosperity. “Today we stand here like we did all these past years, renewing our commitment to your journey and path,” he said.

Nazek Hariri released a statement to commemorate the 14th anniversary of her husband’s death. “Through hard work, the dream will come true that Lebanon becomes, just like late premier Rafik Hariri had wanted it to be, an icon for creativeness and excellence among the nations,” the statement read.

Rafik Hariri was assassinated on Feb. 14, 2005, in a massive car bomb explosion that killed 21 other people.

The explosion occurred as he was returning home from a Parliament meeting.

