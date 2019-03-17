Men Commit Suicide Because They Can't Cry. Is This True?

(Chidera Eggerue/ Instagram)

A controversial feminist campaigner has sparked outrage online by saying she doesn't care about men killing themselves.

Chidera Eggerue, known by her pen name The Slumflower, faced backlash from her 74,000 Twitter followers after she wrote that 'male suicide is not my concern' amid a series of tweets dismissing the need to help men with mental health issues.

During the tirade, Ms Eggerue, 24, from Peckham in south London, wrote: 'I don’t have time to think about the reasons why the system you created at my expense to benefit you is now choking you. If men are committing s*icide because they can’t cry, how’s it my concern?

Ms Eggerue is known for her Sunday Times Bestseller, What a Time to be Alone: The Slumflower's Guide to Why You Are Already Enough, and was featured on the BBC's 100 Women list last year.

In 2018, she sparked the #SaggyBoobsMatter hashtag to encourage body positivity, by posting images of herself in a revealing black dress with the comment: 'The next time a man asks why your boobs are saggy, ask him why his balls are saggy.'

Last week she met the Duchess of Cornwall an International Women's Day event at the Clarence House in London, where she mingled with Cherie Blair, British Vogue editor Edward Enninful, Charlotte Church, Jon Snow, Emily Maitlis, and Gina Miller.

The Duchess of Cornwall's stepsons, Prince William and Harry, famously champion open discussions of mental health, with Harry recently revealing he suffered from depression following his mother death in 1997.

In the wake of the controversy, Ms Eggerue told Femail: 'In a world where men have disproportionate access to power (this is known as patriarchy), women and girls face the result of this by being murdered for going on walks at night, having acid thrown in their faces for declining sexual advances and being married to men at the age of nine.

'Until men are systemically disadvantaged by patriarchy, women will always be my priority. Men have a responsibility to show up for themselves and each other and should no longer wait for women to nurse them before we nurse the wounds they have inflicted on us.

'Patriarchy harms everyone, including men. But it is no woman’s responsibility or obligation to centre any man’s healing. I wonder what the world would look like if men did the work on themselves and women were given room to actually exist without fear.'

The row broke out earlier this week when the blogger shared that a white woman came to her in tears after a talk she gave, saying that 'men have it so hard'.

She wrote: 'Until young men are being married off at the age of six and having acid thrown in their faces for declining sexual advances, you can’t change my mind.'

One follower replied writing: 'I guess she was talking about the huge and growing number of male suicides, which is an issue that needs addressing badly.

She hit back by saying: 'Men benefit largely off patriarchy and uphold it yet, they abuse and murder the people who have more empathy for them than they could ever have for themselves.

'Men are murdering us and abusing children and you think I have time to theorise on why they can’t cry?'

In another tweet she wrote: 'My feminism priorities women and femmes. I DO NOT CARE to better the lives of people who aren't smart enough to leverage the patriarchy to better their own lives, even though they created it and continue to uphold it.

She continued: 'I can't stress enough about how much I don't care about dedicating my life to designing a world that is safer to my oppressor, when I could just direct that energy across to women and femmes who are vulnerable as a result of existing with people who don't know how to cry'.

Many took offence to the controversial comments, asking how could she define herself as feminist while making such gendered statements.

One wrote: 'I support the idea of women empowerment and surely anything that enthrones women and places them rightfully where they should be (which I believe is at the top). But saying you don't care that humans are committing suicide regardless of their gender is just barbaric'.

Another said: 'I'm an anti-domestic abuse activist and work with vulnerable women. I know my priorities. But the rate of male suicides shouldn't be ignored. We can acknowledge both terrifying DV rates and terrifying suicide rates at the same time'.

A third commented: 'Feminism looks at the way the system has a negative impact on both men and women. Men suffer from the system too, your lack of compassion for men who suffer from mental illness is not going to advance feminism in way'.

Some fans came to the writer's defence. One person said: 'These men are killing themselves because of their own sexist ideologies that come at the cost of women's bodies. Who exactly is supposed to be putting in the work to save them beside other men?'.

Another wrote: 'Y'all upset that the marginalised party isn't concern with the struggles of the oppressive party? Whew. Intersectional feminism does not mean advocate for men's right - and non-men aren't obligated to do so'.

A third commented: 'Women have tried to help men. It didn't really get us very far. We are now tired and need to focus on ourselves. Men need to rally and help themselves and stop relying on and demanding the emotional labour of women'.

When one Twitter user said that boys and young men also need help, and that she hopes Ms Eggerue will consider that men 'have it difficult too' she replied: 'I don't care at all. So sorry! x'.

Ms Eggerue is regularly seen on red carpets and at star-studded bashes and and was recently pictured at the Brits Awards, as well as posing with Zendaya during the launch of her collection at Tommy Hilfiger.

In December, she was given a guest-editing slot on BBC Radio 4's flagship Today programme where she invited on Jordan Stephens of chart-topping band Rizzle Kicks for a discussion about toxic masculinity and racism.

She's also appeared on This Morning to discuss her efforts to challenge society's 'obsession' with what perfect breasts should look like, which led her to create the hashtag #SaggyBoobsMatter hashtag.

Last year, the Londoner posted images of herself in a revealing black dress with the comment: 'The next time a man asks why you're boobs are saggy, ask him why his balls are saggy.'

This article has been adapted from its original source.