Men Deported From UAE For Voicing Support for Terror on Facebook

An employee of UAE-based Transguard Group was fired and deported after he allegedly celebrated the attack on Muslims in New Zealand last week. He posted an insensitive comment on Facebook expressing his approval of the terror attacks.

At least 50 people were killed and dozens wounded by a lone gunman at two mosques in Christchurch on Friday in what is the country's worst modern mass shooting.

In a statement on their official website, Transguard Group said -

"Over the weekend, a Transguard employee made inflammatory comments on his personal Facebook account celebrating the deplorable mosque attack in Christchurch, New Zealand. This prompted an internal investigation, which uncovered the fact that the individual in question had been posting his views on social media under an assumed name."

"We have a zero-tolerance policy for the inappropriate use of social media, and as a result this individual was immediately terminated and turned over to the authorities to face justice," Managing Director Greg Ward said in the statement issued on Tuesday.

The employee was terminated from his employment and handed over to the relevant authorities as per the company policy and UAE Cybercrime Law No. 5 of 2012. As of this statement, he has been deported by the UAE government, said the statement.

The UAE has condemned the attack and expressed its condolences to the victims' families and to New Zealand.

