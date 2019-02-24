Metal Engraving of Quran Verses Fetch $1.8 Million in Tehran Auction
A metal engraving featuring verses of the Holy Quran has fetched 77 billion rials (over $1.8 million) during the Baran Auction, which is dedicated to the sale of inscription impressions and calligraphy works.
The engraving was created by Ali-Akbar Khanzadeh on two gold-plated bronze sheets, each of which measures 180 by 147 cm.
The organizers said that the artwork is the most expensive item ever sold at an Iranian auction.
Sixty-eight artworks were offered at the auction held at Tehran’s Rayzan International Conference Center on Friday evening. It took in over 117 billion rials (over $2.8 million) as 19 items failed to find buyers.
Last year, an original manuscript of the Holy Quran inscribed by Ali-Asgar Arsanjani from the Qajar period was the most expensive item, which sold at 2 billion rials (about $48,000) during the Baran Auction.
Mahbubeh Kazemi Dulabi is the founder and CEO of the auction, which was launched September 30, 2016.
