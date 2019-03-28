Mexico Breaks World Record for Tequila Tasting Challenge

A man serves tequila as 1,486 people gather to hold a tequila tasting at the Plaza Liberacion in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, on March 24, 2019. (AFP/ File)

A crowd of 1,486 liquor fans broke a Guinness World Record in Mexico by participating in the world's largest tequila tasting.

Guinness adjudicator Natalia Ramirez Taledo was in attendance at the event in Guadalajara and verified that it broke the previous record of 1,448 tequila tasters, set just a week earlier in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo.

Participants were treated to tastes of three varieties of authentic Mexican tequilas.

The record attempt, which coincided with National Tequila Day in Mexico, was organized by state and local governments in partnership with the national tequila industry.

