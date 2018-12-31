Michigan Man Wins 2nd Lottery But This Time its a Whacking $4M

(Shutterstock/File)

A Michigan man said winning $30 on a scratch-off lottery ticket led him to try his luck a second time and win a $4 million jackpot.

Adam Hansell, 24, of Sault Ste. Marie, told Michigan Lottery officials he hit on a winning streak with the tickets he bought from the Holiday gas station at I-75 Business Spur in Sault Ste. Marie.

"I'd bought a couple of tickets, and kept winning small amounts," Hansell said. "I bought a $30 ticket and won my money back, so I decided to try $4,000,000 Winner."

The $4,000,000 Winner scratch-off ticket turned out to be true to its name, earning Hansell a $4 million top prize.

"I scratched the ticket off in the store and was stunned when I saw I had a $4 million winner," said Hansell. "I paced around the store for about two hours so my nerves could settle and I could drive home."

Hansell chose to take his winnings as a $2.5 million lump sum rather than take the full amount in 30 annuity payments.

He said his plans for the windfall include buying a house, attending college and providing for his family.

"I have a young son, and this means I will be able to provide a better life for him. That means everything to me," Hansell said.

