Michigan Man Wins 2nd Lottery But This Time its a Whacking $4M
A Michigan man said winning $30 on a scratch-off lottery ticket led him to try his luck a second time and win a $4 million jackpot.
Adam Hansell, 24, of Sault Ste. Marie, told Michigan Lottery officials he hit on a winning streak with the tickets he bought from the Holiday gas station at I-75 Business Spur in Sault Ste. Marie.
"I'd bought a couple of tickets, and kept winning small amounts," Hansell said. "I bought a $30 ticket and won my money back, so I decided to try $4,000,000 Winner."
The $4,000,000 Winner scratch-off ticket turned out to be true to its name, earning Hansell a $4 million top prize.
"I scratched the ticket off in the store and was stunned when I saw I had a $4 million winner," said Hansell. "I paced around the store for about two hours so my nerves could settle and I could drive home."
Hansell chose to take his winnings as a $2.5 million lump sum rather than take the full amount in 30 annuity payments.
He said his plans for the windfall include buying a house, attending college and providing for his family.
"I have a young son, and this means I will be able to provide a better life for him. That means everything to me," Hansell said.
This article has been adapted from its original source.
