Miners Diamond Find in Canada Biggest in North America

(Photo courtesy of Dominion Diamond Mines)

Miners unearthed a 552-carat yellow diamond in Canada, beating the record for the largest diamond ever found in North America.

Canadian mining company Dominion Diamond Mines announced the discovery of the diamond in a statement Thursday.

Miners uncovered the Canadamark yellow diamond in October at the Diavik Diamond Mine about 135 miles south of the Arctic Circle in Canada's Northwest Territories.

The discovery beats a previous record set in 2015 at the same mine, of which Dominion owns 40 percent.

An initial screening at the mine's recovery plant yielded the 552-carat gem. Despite abrasions, it measured about 1.5 inches in diameter and more than 2 inches in height.

"This incredible discovery showcases what is truly spectacular about Canadamark diamonds," Kyle Washington, Chairman of Dominion Diamond Mines, said in a news release. "The color and texture of the diamond are a unique example of the journey that natural diamonds take from their formation until we unearth them. Our Diavik Mine has produced some of the most beautiful diamonds in the world, and this one certainly tops the list."

The ultimate value of the diamond is still under evaluation.

The previous record-holder, called Diavik Foxfire, yielded a post-polishing 47.87 brilliant-cut pear shape and 36.80 brilliant-cut pear shape that were both recently sold at a Christie's auction for $1.3 million.

