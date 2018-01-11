Missing Woman Found Buried in Sand on Lebanon Beach

Her body was covered with sand, rocks and rubbish (Shutterstock/File)

The body of a young woman was found Thursday buried in the sand on a beach in Rmeileh.

Palestinian Zarifa Z., born in 1995, whose body was covered with sand, rocks and rubbish, was reportedly killed last week by her ex-husband, Lebanese national Fadi Aa., born in 1984.

Aa. was brought in for questioning regarding Z.’s disappearance by the police last week. He reportedly confessed Thursday morning to having killed Z. and led police to the place where he had attempted to bury the body.

Aa. referred to Z. as his wife but told investigators that the marriage had never been officially registered and that he had divorced her “verbally.”

Z.’s body was transported to a nearby hospital and further investigation is underway.

This article has been adapted from its original source.