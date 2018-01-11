Missing Woman Found Buried in Sand on Lebanon Beach
Her body was covered with sand, rocks and rubbish (Shutterstock/File)
Follow >
Click here to add Emirati Girl as an alert
Disable alert for Emirati Girl,
Click here to add Fadi Aa as an alert
Disable alert for Fadi Aa,
Click here to add United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees as an alert
Disable alert for United Nations High Commis ...
The body of a young woman was found Thursday buried in the sand on a beach in Rmeileh.
Palestinian Zarifa Z., born in 1995, whose body was covered with sand, rocks and rubbish, was reportedly killed last week by her ex-husband, Lebanese national Fadi Aa., born in 1984.
Aa. was brought in for questioning regarding Z.’s disappearance by the police last week. He reportedly confessed Thursday morning to having killed Z. and led police to the place where he had attempted to bury the body.
Aa. referred to Z. as his wife but told investigators that the marriage had never been officially registered and that he had divorced her “verbally.”
Z.’s body was transported to a nearby hospital and further investigation is underway.
- Syrian Sets Himself on Fire Outside Lebanon UNHCR Center
- Missing 5-Year-Old Emirati Girl Found Dead in Drainage Pipe
This article has been adapted from its original source.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
RECENT ARTICLES
RELATED ARTICLES
- Soon-to-be celebrity SILs Michelle Keegan and Jess Wright snuggle in sand
- In Lebanon's 'ecological capital,' residents aren't so hard hit by the trash crisis
- The coup attempt that started a war: Israel’s invasion of Lebanon, its causes and consequences
- Centennial Alert: Arabs Among the Casualties on the Titanic!