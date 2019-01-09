Mo Salah Wins Best African Footballer Prize of 2018

Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Ahmad Ahmad (L) poses after he handovered the 2018 African Footballer of the Year Award to Mohamed Salah. (AFP/File)

Egyptian football legend Mohammed Salah won the Confederation of African Football’s (CAF) Best African footballer of 2018 prize for the second consecutive year on Wednesday, after competing with Senegalese player and fellow Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane and Gabon player Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for the title.

During the CAF’s Awards Ceremony in Dakar, Salah said, “I am happy that Egypt will host the 2019 African Cup of Nations, and we look forward to winning the championship as we have not won it for a long time.”

He added, “This award is very big for me, I love it because I saw it when I was young and I always dreamt to win it one day.

“I’m proud to win it twice, I must thank my family and my teammates, and I dedicate this award to my country Egypt.”

The CAF named the youth player of the year: Achraf Hakimi (Morocco), Coach of the Year: Herve Renard (Morocco), Women’s coach of the Year: Desiree Ellis (South Africa), National team of the year: Mauritania, Women’s national team of the year: Nigeria, Goal of the Year: Chrestinah ‘Thembi’ Kgatlana (for South Africa vs Nigeria in the Group B game at Women’s Africa Cup of Nations).

