Mom Sells Illegitimate Child to Pay 'Miniscule' Rent in Sharjah

(Shutterstock)

Two women and three men have been accused of trafficking an infant for Dh500 ($136) in Sharjah.

The mother, an Indonesian national, had been living in the flat of the third defendant. Unable to pay the rent for more than a year, she was forced to sell her illegitimate child, as per an Al Roeya report.

An Asian man had fathered the boy. A woman of the same nationality agreed to buy the child for Dh500 ($136).

The meeting place for the transaction was along King Faisal Road. She took the child without paying the amount.

Sharjah Police were able to successfully track down the traffickers and arrest them.

