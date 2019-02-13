Mom Wonders US College to Find Date for Her Son

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

Police at a Maryland university said they have received complaints about a woman wandering the campus seeking a date for her son.

Towson University Police said students reported the woman entered two campus buildings, the Cook Library and Center for the Arts, and showed a cellphone photo of a young man to students, asking if they wanted to go out on a date with the man.

The woman identified the man in the photo as her son, police said. It was unclear whether the woman's son is a student at the university.

Police released security camera images of the woman and are attempting to identify her. They said she is not being charged with a criminal offense, but they want to ask her to stop her behavior.

"This incident advisory is being provided in order to make the TU Community aware of an incident on campus that may cause concern," Charles Herring, chief of the university police department, wrote in an e-mail to students and faculty that was shared with the Baltimore Sun. "This advisory is intended to heighten awareness and inform the community of incidents that may impact their safety and security."

