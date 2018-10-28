Mom's Recorded Voice Better Than Beep to Wake Kids up - Latest Research

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

A new study found that sleeping children are three times more likely to wake to voice recording than to loud beeping. It’s every parent’s worst nightmare: there’s a fire in the house, the alarms are beeping, but the children are sleeping. Now scientists say they have found a better way to rouse slumbering youngsters.

According to The Guardian daily newspaper, researchers in the US have discovered that playing a child a recording of their mother’s voice is about three times more likely to wake them than a traditional alarm. What’s more, it does so faster and is linked to a quicker escape.

Dr. Gary Smith, a co-author of the research from the Nationwide Children’s hospital in Ohio, says: "High pitched beeping alarms don’t wake up children well at all under about 12 years of age," but, at present it is not known why. With children from about five years of age potentially able to save them, he said it was important to look at developing better alarms.

The team says the research supports a smaller study previously conducted by the group, but reveals that using the child’s name does not make a difference to the effectiveness of the voice alarm. Smith said the team now wants to explore whether a voice other than the child’s mother can be just as effective, or if the gender of the voice matters.

