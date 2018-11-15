More Saudi Women Holding Leadership Roles Than Ever - Tunisian Forum Told

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

Follow > Disable alert for Huda bint Mohammed Al-Ameel Follow >

Dr. Huda bint Mohammed Al-Ameel, rector of Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University, led the Saudi delegation at the Women’s Economic Empowerment Forum for the Middle East and North Africa region, which ended in Tunis on Wednesday.

Al-Ameel highlighted the efforts made by Saudi Arabia to empower women in various fields. She pointed out that the Kingdom has made significant progress in this regard, citing the appointment of many women to decision-making positions in state organizations.

Vision 2030, she added, contains a clear commitment to increase the participation of women in the labor market, as well as plans for increased sources of income that will not bear fruit unless based on equal employment opportunities for women and men.

This article has been adapted from its original source.