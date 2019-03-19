Morocco Fans Tribute New Zealand Victims at Championship

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

Moroccan football fans have paid tribute to the victims of the New Zealand mosque terror attacks.

Hundreds of supporters of Moroccan giants Wydad AC chanted the 'Fatiha' - the first chapter of the Quran - in unison for the 50 people killed in the attacks on two mosques in Christchurch.

The tribute took place during a CAF Champions League match against South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns in Rabat. The home side won the game 1-0.

A video of the fans chanting has gained traction on social media.

The Fatiha is often recited in the Muslim world to commemorate the dead.

Morocco's king has strongly condemned the "evil, racist" shootings carried out by a far-right extremist, the state-run news agency reported.

"This is a despicable violation not only of the sanctity of places of worship," he said.

No Moroccans were killed in the attacks.

