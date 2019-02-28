Moscow Concert: Turkish Pianist Tell Russians he Can Play Better Than Them!

Internationally acclaimed Turkish pianist Fazil Say (Twitter)

Internationally acclaimed Turkish pianist Fazil Say gave a recital to music-loving Russians in capital Moscow on Wednesday.

The concert was held in the International House of Music and it was Say’s first performance in Russia after 13 years.

In the concert, which was followed by some 1,500 listeners, Say played his own compositions in addition to the works of renowned composers such as Beethoven, Chopin and Mozart.

Mesmerized by his performance, Russians gave the Turkish musician a standing ovation.

The pianist has played with the New York Philharmonic and the Berlin Symphony Orchestra, and has also served as a cultural ambassador for the EU.

