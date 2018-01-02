Mosque Pays $1,700 Fine for Man Who Vandalized the Building

It has later emerged that the money was originally set aside for mosque renovations (Shutterstock/File)

An Arkansas man was caught on camera vandalizing the mosque's window and doors by spray painting the words 'go home.'

After he was caught on camera, he earned a community service sentence and a fine he couldn't afford to pay.

On humanitarian grounds, the mosque came ahead and wrote a cheque for $1,700 to pay off his fines.

President of Al Salam Louay Nassri was quoted by Arkansasmatter as saying, "We heard that he was having financial problems," Nassri said. "Now if you don't pay your fine, that's an automatic six years in jail. Well, we didn't want him to go to jail for six years."

It has later emerged that the money was originally set aside for mosque renovations.

"We thought this was the right thing to do," Nassri said. "We thought if someone does something bad and came and apologized, you just forgive them. That should be the natural thing. We had no idea that this forgiveness would be an international story," Nassir said.

