Man Falls from 9th Floor and Gets Stuck Air Shaft

(Dubai Police)

A Dubai Police search and rescue team extricated a man who sustained serious injuries after getting wedged at the bottom of a residential building's air well in Al Sufouh.

Lt. Colonel Ahmad Atik Burqaiba, Deputy Director of the search and rescue department at Dubai Police, said that the team immediately rushed to the site of the incident after receiving an emergency call earlier on Saturday.

After tearing down a wall, the police used ropes and a stretcher to lift his body to a room where they pulled him out to safety.

The team found the 23-year-old man trapped in a shaft after falling from the ninth floor. After comforting the man, the team put a plan into action to extract him from the small, narrow shaft.

He was transferred to Al Rashid Hospital by the air-wing.

