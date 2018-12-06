Most Expensive Film Ever Made in India Available Illegally After Week of Release

Akshay Kumar And Rajinikanth's Film (Twitter)

Indian Tamil-language sci-fi action film 2.0 starring superstar Rajinikanth and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is the most expensive Indian film to date.

Soon after its was release, the movie was leaked on social media and the link to the movie was widely circulated on WhatsApp and Facebook.

Irked over the movie being illegally shared online, the Karnataka State Rajinikanth Fans Association filed a complaint with the city police. According to Deccan Herald, the movie was recorded using a mobile phone inside the theatre and was being shared on Facebook live, a senior police officer said.

Santosh Kumar, association president, stated in his complaint that soon after the release of the movie several people, including a senior IPS officer, received a forwarded link of the movie on their WhatsApp and Facebook accounts.

Despite stringent laws, piracy is widely prevalent and leads to movie producers suffering huge losses. Kumar said that piracy is illegal it can be dealt with under sections of the Copyrights Act. Post the complaint, the city police have informed all social media platforms concerned to block all the links of the movie, a police source added.

"One of my contacts forwarded this to me and I had to give him an ear-full before explaining and advising how his actions could be criminally liable under sections of the Copyright Act," said Bhaskar Rao, Additional DGP Karnataka State Reserve Police, who tweeted with an attachment of the link.

Speaking on the matter, Gandasi Sadananda, honourary president of Karnataka State Rajinikanth Fans Association, said, "It's not even been a week since the release of Super Star Rajinikanth starrer 2.0, and the pirated version of the most expensive movie made in India is already available illegally. Of the many people, even senior police officers have come across such illegal acts. Such is the audacity of the piracy brigade," reported Deccan Chronicle.

