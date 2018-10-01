Mother Allows 6-Year Old Daughter to Remove 'Annoying' Hair!

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

A mother has revealed she is considering removing her six-year-old daughter's body hair.

The Mumsnet user explained her daughter has dark hair on her lower back and legs and feels increasingly self-conscious about how it looks.

She initially tried to dissuade her daughter by reassuring her that 'everyone's body is different' but is now she is considering letting her remove it with her help.

The post was met with dozens of messages of support from other Mumsnet users who encouraged her to help her daughter feel more confident.

In the post, the mother acknowledged it sounded 'ridiculous' to even consider removing the hair but that she also wanted her daughter to be able to make her own choices. She also shared a photo of her daughter's leg for context.

She said: 'She asked me if there was a way to get rid of the hair, we talked about it and I said everyone's bodies being different and that coupled with the sun lightening the hair pacified her for a while.'