Mother Offering Baby for Sale on Facebook Arrested in Egypt

The National Council for Childhood and Motherhood announced on Sunday that the council has referred a mother to public prosecution after she offered her newborn child for sale on Facebook.

The Council’s head Azaa Ashmawy said that the council received a complaint via the child helpline 16000, which they sent over to the the human rights administration office of Prosecutor-General Nabil Sadek.

Alexandria prosecution investigated the case and ordered an arrest of the child’s parents.

Ashmawy added that the council formed a team from the child helpline to give medical support to the newborn child and follow-up with investigations from the Alexandria Prosecution.

The council previously submitted a complaint to Sadek and the General Directorate of Juvenile care within the Ministry of Interior in February, accusing the Facebook page “Missing children” of promoting the sale of Egyptian children online.

