Mother Sells Daughter's Virginity, Locked up in Slammer in UAE

A woman was sentenced to one year in jail by a Sharjah court for trying to sell her minor daughter's virginity for Dh500,000 ($136,111) and a gold necklace. She also tried to force the 17-year-old into prostitution. The court ordered that she be deported after serving her jail term.

The Sharjah Criminal Court also sentenced three other female brokers to one year in jail followed by deportation for aiding and abetting the mother in the crime.

The Sharjah Police caught the mother red-handed in a sting operation. She was caught as she received the cash from undercover police officers.

The victim told the court that her mother had forced her to go to a hotel and surrender herself to a man in exchange for money.

A police official said he went to the hotel with the police team to receive the victim and gave the money to the mother.

Another police officer testified in court that the woman and her accomplices had exploited the girl by soliciting money for dance and sexual favours.

