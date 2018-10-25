Mums Pose Naked for Charity Calendar

Alison Fitt, whose teenage son Charlie died in 2017 after complications from a rare immune condition, decided to channel her grief into fundraising and organised a charity calendar (dailymail)

Follow > Disable alert for Alison Fitt Disable alert for Sheila Abbott Disable alert for Charlie Disable alert for Nicola Follow >

Anyone who has seen the film Calendar Girls will recognise the phenomenon.

There are 12 very different women in the room today — different ages, different backgrounds, different family circumstances. Some are funny and feisty, while some seem a little more fragile. All are clearly firm friends. They make a formidable team.

The idea that they should pose (semi-nude, if you please) for a charity calendar, following the lead of the famous ladies from the Rylstone and District branch of the Women’s Institute, was first mooted when one of them, Alison Fitt, got chatting to her next-door neighbour. The two shared more than a garden fence. Both had known the ultimate tragedy — the loss of a child.

Alison, whose teenage son Charlie died in 2017 after complications from a rare immune condition, was lost in her grief yet determined to channel her pain into something positive.

Would Sheila, whose own son Robert had been killed in a motorbike accident 17 years previously, like to join her in a fundraising venture? One that would involve challenging every notion about how a bereaved mother should behave?

Sheila Abbott, 75 and a retired headteacher, was at first aghast. ‘My first reaction when she asked me was shock. Then I laughed,’ she recalls. ‘Then I said: “Go on then, bring it on. Helen Mirren, eat your heart out”.’

It’s awful to contemplate, but Alison and Sheila did not have far to go to recruit more bereaved mums to their ranks. Another of the women gathered today also lives in their street. All 12 — each representing a different month of the year in their calendar — are residents of the same small market town, which only has a population of over 10,000.

That town is Soham, in Cambridgeshire, a place already synonymous with tragedy and the loss of a child.

Soham was home to Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman, the ten-year-olds murdered by school janitor Ian Huntley in 2002. The last pictures ever taken of Holly and Jessica, proud as punch in their Manchester United shirts, are etched on our collective memory.

And in perhaps the most unexpected twist, Holly’s mum Nicola, 51, is herself one of the 12 remarkable women featured in the charity calendar.

The sight of her reclining, in the buff, on a piece of gym equipment as Miss January will certainly raise some eyebrows, not least because she always shied away from the spotlight.

It was her husband Kevin who did all the talking at the many press conferences they found themselves having to do in the awful weeks and months after Holly disappeared.

‘I couldn’t do any of that public stuff at the time,’ she admits today. ‘Not without crying.’ This is such a departure. Why?

‘I thought it would be a giggle,’ she says. ‘It’s a good cause. And I think I wanted to send the message to other women: you know, it is alright to laugh. You are allowed to laugh, to live your life. You never get over losing a child, you will never be the person you were before, but that doesn’t mean you have to turn your face to the wall for ever.’

Nicola has drawn strength from the other women involved in this project: a project which Alison (Miss July) admits was born out of bleakness yet has morphed into something else entirely.

Alison says: ‘I suddenly realised I knew so many women who had lost children just in our town.

‘I did wonder if there was something unusual about it, but I think it’s more about the fact that Soham is such a close-knit community.

‘We all tend to know what’s going on. Maybe we reach out more, too. I do feel there should be a group like this in every town.’

Locally, their charity calendar — featuring some unlikely poses — has gone down a storm, and the first print run has sold out. As in the original Calendar Girls shots, the women are completely naked, their modesty preserved by strategically placed items — a strand of tinsel here, a tennis racket there.

Frankly, it’s a bit risqué in the circumstances, but they bat away any suggestions that people might be shocked, or feel it in some way inappropriate.

‘What do they expect? Us to wear black and sit in a corner for the rest of our lives?’ says Alison.

‘No. If we’ve learned anything from what we have been through, it is that life is too short for that.’

The project, which is raising money for Addenbrooke’s Hospital and the Road Victims’ Trust, was designed as a one-off, but has turned into much more.

This is a support group, a sisterhood, a club — ‘albeit a club no-one wants to qualify as a member of,’ says Miss October Carol Brannan, 69, who nursed her son Russell after he was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma.

Russell died aged 30. ‘We don’t sit around talking about our dead children all the time, but we laugh, we cry,’ she explains. ‘We are just there for each other.’

How cruel fate can be becomes clear when this little band of women talk about how they are connected. In Nicola’s calendar photo, she is pictured with her sister Lesley Allen, 56, who was a tower of strength during the hunt for Holly and the terrible years following. But Lesley is now a bereaved mum in her own right.

On Christmas Eve in 2012 her son Thomas, then 23, suffered a fatal head injury while driving home to see his family. He died on Christmas Day.

‘Unbelieveable,’ admits Lesley. ‘The worst thing I have ever had to do was going home on Christmas Day to tell his sister Emily that Thomas was dead.

‘She was only 13 at the time. Nicola and Kevin were at the hospital with us and we were all in bits. I kept thinking: “This cannot be happening. Not again. Not to our family. Our parents can’t lose another grandchild”.’

It was not an example she had ever dreamed she would need to draw on, but Lesley admits she looked at how Nicola had managed to rebuild her life — and wanted to emulate her. ‘I wanted to be like her,’ she says.

She was strong. She didn’t let it destroy her. She was there for Oliver, her other child. I wanted to be like that. I remember at the time when Nicola lost Holly she went back to work quite quickly — she said she needed to.

‘I couldn’t understand it then, but I did when it happened to me. You crave the distraction, you’d go mad otherwise.’

The sisters are candid about how they made a determined effort not to let their tragedies destroy them.

‘At the start you think: “How am I going to live with this for the rest of my life?”’ says Nicola. ‘But you learn to live with it. Or I should say, you decide you have to live with it. And it does get easier, although you never believe it will at the time. Time is an anaesthetic.Now I can remember Holly and smile. You make yourself concentrate on the happy memories.’

Is it easier or more difficult to grieve when you have someone to blame for the death of your child?

Nicola doesn’t name Huntley, or his then girlfriend Maxine Carr, who attempted to cover for him. Yet isn’t this project the ultimate message of defiance to them?

‘For me, it was a case of realising that I was going to sink or swim — and I chose the latter. I was not going to let them get the better of me,’ she says. There’s no aspect of parental loss that hasn’t been experienced by one of these women. Marriages have collapsed, remaining children have been traumatised. Some considered taking their own lives.

‘I pass a railway line on my way to work and I have nearly stepped onto it,’ admits Alison.

But she adds: ‘I have another child, Alfie, and I couldn’t put him through that. And there is Gizmo, Charlie’s dog. He adored Gizmo. I have to feed Gizmo.’

Others have endured the stress of protracted court-cases.

‘I wish the person who killed my daughter could see the effect on the wider family,’ says Miss November Claire Danks, 46, whose eldest child and only daughter Lauren, 22, was killed by a drunk driver two years ago.

‘He was doing 104mph. He didn’t even stop to see if she was alive or dead,’ she says bitterly.

‘He is in jail now, but he will be out in three years. I have three boys who have lost their big sister.Every day, every second of every day, we are reminded of the part of our family that is missing. Every meal we go out for, every holiday we take, she won’t be there.’

Her pain is palpable but so is her determination to smile again, if only for her remaining children. ‘He took Lauren’s life. He is not going to ruin my boys’ lives.’

There is no manual for how to cope when a child dies, say these women, no right and no wrong.

Alison tells me she and her husband went to Subway for a sandwich after they had walked out of the hospital where Charlie died. ‘Doesn’t that sound weird? What a stupid thing to do when our son had just passed away.

‘Later at home my best friend sat sobbing on my shoulder, but I couldn’t even cry.’ Now, she weeps buckets and sleeps every night in her late son’s bed, because it makes her feel closer to him. His room remains as it was.

Louise Scarrow, 42, Miss August, whose daughter Charlee suffered terrible brain damage after a seizure and died at the age of two, has gone in the other direction.

‘I don’t need the visual things in the same way as some of the others do. I don’t go to the grave often. I find it easier to stay away.’ She even manages a joke. ‘I’m the hard one of the group.’

All the women discuss the ‘social anxiety’ their situation brings. ‘People have crossed the road to avoid talking to me,’ says Nicola. ‘They aren’t being unkind. They just don’t know what to say.’

‘It’s the elephant in the room — it kills conversation,’ says Sarah Fairhurst, Miss April, who agreed to take part in the calendar for her son, Liam, who was 14 when he died in 2009 after a long fight with cancer, having himself raised over £300,000 for a cancer charity.

‘I think it’s a taboo subject still and being with the others makes it easier to talk about,’ adds Miss February Tanya Allen, who at 27 is the youngest member of the group. ‘I don’t know how I would have come this far without them.’ Tanya wasn’t a bereaved mother when she first heard about these women banding together — which makes her story particularly poignant.

She read Alison’s post on Facebook appealing for help when her son AJ, then three, was in robust health.

‘I thought “poor them”,’ she recalls. ‘I read the post and, as a mum myself, my heart went out to them. I thought losing a child must be the most terrible thing in the world — but good for them for trying to do something positive.’

Tanya thought nothing more of it, but just a week and a half later, the unthinkable happened in her own life. Little AJ, the apple of her eye (‘my everything,’ she says), was killed in a freak accident. She can’t go into detail because the inquest is pending, but she can’t talk about her loss today without the disbelief creeping into her voice.

‘Little did I know that I’d be in the same position as those other women. One minute I had a charmed life. I was blessed. The next, I was walking out of the hospital completely numb and we were arranging AJ’s funeral.’

The other women were initially concerned that it might be too early for Tanya to join them. ‘Her grief was so raw,’ admits Alison. ‘But I discussed it with the others, and with the vicar, and we agreed that if she wanted to do it, then maybe we could help her.’

They have clearly done so already, and will continue to.

Sheila describes how the years to come will work for Tanya. ‘You will go on. You will move through life, and you will bring your son with you. You won’t forget him. We never forget them.’

What would their lost children think if they could see their mothers today, though? Sheila laughs. ‘Robert would say: “Oh Mother, whatever have you done now?” But I hope he would be proud, too.’

This article has been adapted from its original source.