Muscat International Airport Wins 'Best Leading Airport 2018' Award
People Silhouettes in Airport waiting area, Muscat Oman. (Shutterstock)
Muscat International Airport has been awarded the ‘Best Leading Airport 2018’ by World Travel Awards, officials have announced.
The award ceremony was held in Lisbon, Portugal.
The Airport that opened to public on March 21, 2018 was official inaugurated last month.
This article has been adapted from its original source.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
RECENT ARTICLES
RELATED ARTICLES
- Abu Dhabi International Airport receives the “Best Airport in the Middle East” Award from Airport Council International
- Abu Dhabi international airport named best airport in the middle east
- Abu Dhabi International Airport named Best Airport in Middle East
- Abu Dhabi International Airport receives the Best Airport in the Middle East from Airport Council International
- Jordan's international airport nabs 'Best Airport in the Middle East' honor