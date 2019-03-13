Muscat Municipality Fines Firm for Working With No Licence
A company in Baushar has been fined for functioning without a licence, Muscat Municipality has announced.
Authorities said, “The Urban Inspection Department of the General Directorate of Muscat Municipality in Baushar has fined a company for running a blacksmith's workshop without a license at an authorised site for the sale of agricultural equipment in Misfah area, which is contrary to the laws and regulations relating to the local order for the regulation of markets.”
This article has been adapted from its original source.
