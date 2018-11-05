Myths About Sex: And its Not a Teaser for Weight Loss

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

Follow > Disable alert for Camilla Akerberg Follow >

Eating a healthy diet can be hard, something that's even more difficult when faced with a constant barrage of information.

While it's helpful to be armed with as much knowledge as possible, dieters can feel at a loss as to know where to start, and struggle to distinguish fact from fiction.

From why sex doesn't burn as many calories as you think to how you don't need to do hundreds of squats for a perfect bum, we bust some of the most common myths doing the rounds.

Myth one: Sex counts as exercise

One of the most enduring myths which has lasted the distance is that a romp between the sheets will burn as many calories as walking a mile.

One study, published in the journal PLOS ONE, which examined the link between exercise and calorie burning revealed on average men burn 100 calories during an sexual encounter (the average session was based on a 25-minute encounter).

The same study also found women burn about 69 calories. Researchers estimated that men burn roughly 4.2 calories per minute during sex, while women burn 3.1 calories, Men's Health reports.

Much shorter sexual encounters (six minutes has been reported as an average according to one study) showed a man in his 30s will burn just 20 calories, which is 14 more than just sitting and watching TV, Body + Soul reports.

The sex as exercise myth is well and truly busted.

Myth two: Small changes in your diet leads to larger, long term weight loss

You might think that making small changes to your diet help promote larger change, but as it turns out this isn't true.

According to Body + Soul, small modifications can set you on a path to making a more significant change, however, these tweaks in and of themselves aren't enough to be recognised on a physiological level.

'This doesn’t mean that making small healthy choices don’t matter, because even small things you do to stay healthy matter.

'It just means you are not likely to meet your weight loss goals by just taking one less bite. It’s likely going to take bigger changes in your diet and exercise.'

Myth three: You need to do hundreds of squats for a perfect bum

While a pert derriere is a desired fitness goal, according to Australian performance nutrition coach, Camilla Akerberg, there are other ways to achieve this without spending hours doing thousands of squats.

'There is controversy surrounding the best way to train the glutes, but one thing is for sure - you do not need to do hundreds of squats to get a perfect bum! Camilla said.

'With a lower back injury, heavy squats is something I have stayed away from for years. And in fact the squat does not activate our glutes to the highest degree compared to many other glute exercises.

'Squats are a great exercise, but they will not alone maximise glute development. Add variation to your program! Include hip thrusts, back extensions with glute squeeze and donkey kicks.

Camilla said it's important to train the glutes multiple times a week and with a variety of 'rep ranges'.

'Our glutes are in fact made up of a combination of slow and fast-twitch muscle fibres,' she said.

'Fast-twitch muscle fibres are best trained with heavy weights and a low rep range. But, as the gluteus maximus is not primarily a fast twitch muscle, both higher reps (with less weight) and lower reps (with more weight) should be performed when training the glutes for increasing muscular hypertrophy.

'Booty activation exercises before heavier lifts with a higher rep range is a great way to include into your training routine and will help you engage your glute muscles and prepare you for the lower rep exercises.'

Myth four: Calorie counting is the best way to see results

Tracking your food portions is a useful way to monitor what exactly what you eat on a daily basis.

'We all know that concept of energy (calories) in and out of our bodies does matter. If you consume more energy than what you use, the excess energy will be stored as body fat,' Camilla said.

'If you use more energy than what you consume, you will lose weight. But counting calories everyday really IS NOT a maintainable way to live.'

Camilla said people simply 'get sick of counting calories' and advises them to adopt a more sustainable approach.

Myth five: You need to eat leafy greens and cut out all sugar and alcohol

While adopting a healthy diet does mean introducing more vegetables, you don't need to subsist on green leaves alone, Camilla said.

She believes a balanced diet, with a variety of nutritious foods including fibrous greens and vegetables, fresh fruits and berries, lean proteins, healthy fats and good carbohydrates is the key for long-term results.

'Being too strict with yourself like cutting out all sugar and alcohol and eating almost solely leafy greens is not sustainable, and you will most likely end up binge eating and giving up on your diet.'

The nutrition coach also said it is important to eat enough to keep the metabolism fast and to simply eat more of the good and less of the bad.

'A small salad a day and an overdose of cardio seems to be a common perception of what you need to do to see weight loss results. Getting leaner, or maintaining a toned physique is NOT about not eating,' she said.

'It's about eating the right nutrition in the right amounts that suits your body and your goal. Food is not the enemy, but the key to a healthy body, a fast metabolism and the ability to get results.

'Try and fill your plate with non-processed foods as much as possible, so that there is less room for processed foods and added sugar in your diet. Processed foods, junk foods and added sugar in your diet can result in high blood sugars spikes which in surplus can lead to conversion into excess body fat.

'Cutting out alcohol completely out of your diet is for most of us not maintainable either. But remember to only drink occasionally and in moderation. Alcohol stimulates your hunger and inhibits your body to break down and digest nutrients in your foods effectively.'

Myth six: All carbs should be forbidden

Chances are in the past few years, you've heard that if you want to lose weight you need to cut carbohydrates from your diet.

And while there's some research that backs up the claim eating fewer carbs can help shed unwanted kilos, cutting this food group from your diet entirely can lead to an imbalance.

Carbs provide an essential source of energy and eating the right sort of carbs can help the body with feelings of fullness - which may in turn help with weight loss.

Slow release carbs include quinoa, brown rice, wholemeal pasta, legumes, dairy and starchy vegetables like sweet potato are recommended over fast burning carbs such as white bread, pasta, cakes and pastries.

This is because these foods processed by the body at a slower rate and don't cause a quick energy spike.

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia dietitian Lyndi Cohen said while people may be happy to live without bread or pasta for a period of time, chances are they won't want to do this for the rest of their lives.

'So even if you do lose weight, when you start eating carbs again, you will regain all the weight you've lost.'

This article has been adapted from its original source.