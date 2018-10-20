Nanny on Trial for Molesting Toddler in Dubai

(Shutterstock)

The child had complained of pain after she changed his diapers.

A woman who molested a toddler was sentenced to 6 months to be followed by deportation in Dubai.

The 33-year-old Asian nanny had been working at her employer's home for a few months prior to the incident, as per Emarat Al Youm report.

In the records, the mother had asked the nanny to change his diapers. A few minutes later, the boy complained of pain in his groin. She checked the area and found a redness. Assuming he had a rash, she applied some ointment.

Two days later, she overheard her son telling his grandmother that the nanny touched him in the same area which caused him a lot of pain.

After questioning her son several times to be sure of the incident, she took him to the hospital. Doctors confirmed that he had been molested. The father called the police, who arrested the nanny in question and she was referred to the prosecution.

The first court sentenced her to three months in jail. The parents appealed the ruling.