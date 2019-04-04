Nations Get Ready to Compete in The Africa Cup

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

The head of the organizing committee for the African Cup of Nations Mohamed Fadl declared during a telephone interview on radio station 9090 on Tuesday, April 2 that the tickets of this summer’s tournament will be available online within two weeks during the period between April 15 to April 20.

The tournament will run from June 21 until July 13.

“The first stage includes tickets for the first match until the 37th, while the second stage includes matches from match 38 until match 52,” he stated on the radio.

He also added that the tickets’ prices perfectly fit the tournament’s budget and demands to attend the world’s biggest team championship.

He also asserted that while setting the tickets’ prices, the organizing committee aimed to fight the black market.

Former Ahly Player Fadl pointed out that there are special tickets for the sponsors and others involved in the organizing committee.

Egypt hasn’t hosted the African Championship cup tournament since 2006. It also hosted in 1959, 1974 and 1986.

