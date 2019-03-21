Naughty Bunny. Why are You Posing That Way?

(Twitter)

Marks and Spencer shoppers were shocked to see this season's Easter bunnies striking a rather 'suggestive' pose.

With its backside stuck up high into the air flaunting its milk chocolate tail, the 'yoga bunny' has hit the shelves in the run-up to April 21.

But while the supermarket titan has insisted the rabbit is performing the 'downwards-facing dog' yoga position, a flashing glance might conjure up a completely different scenario in your mind.

And some mischievous buyers took to social media to share their interpretations as to what the bunny may be doing.

One user, called Christian, tweeted: 'It seems Jessica Rabbit's gone a bit suggestive for Easter!'

To which M&S replied: 'Suggestive? It's merely a bunny in the downward-facing dog yoga position, Christian!'

Yet more startled customers piled in and also pointed out what they believed was the bunny's naughty pose.

Mike wrote: 'The M&S Yoga Bunny Easter egg is very 'door's on the latch find me upstairs'.

So while chocolate lovers around the country usually spend the day guzzling down Easter eggs, some may struggle working out how to begin eating this particular treat.

These alternative interpretations come after the brand's Valentine's Day 'Love Sausage', which also caused a stir among shoppers.

