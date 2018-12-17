Naughty but Nice: World's Hottest Grandma Shares Saucy Photos of Her Almost-Naked Calendar

Merry XXX-mas! The World's Hottest Grandma Gina Stewart, 48, flaunted her curves in a racy Christmas-themed photo shoot this week (Instagram)

The World's Hottest Grandma has been very naughty this year.

On Monday, Gina Stewart took to Instagram to share several raunchy holiday-themed photos from her Almost Naked calendar.

In the festive pictures, the mother-of-four, 48, can be seen posing with nothing more than a red Christmas ribbon to protect her modesty.

In one particularly provocative image, the Gold Coast grandmother removes the ribbon altogether to reveal her bare chest to the world.

Gina has promised that her saucy calendar will feature '14 months of glossy and glamorous' photos for her fans to enjoy.

The blonde bombshell also promised that the calendar includes her 'first ever fully frontal topless photo.'

'I have exclusive content in the calendar, not seen before on Instagram or elsewhere,' she previously said.

Gina, who has a one-year-old grandchild, added that it would be a 'limited edition print run' so fans have to place their orders quickly.

The print edition is said to have already sold out, with Gina having to send out digital copies now to keep up with demand.

After rising to fame earlier this year, Gina has become a certified social media sensation with over 125,000 followers on Instagram.

While she's admitted to having veneers and breast implants, she hasn't undergone any other plastic surgery or injectables like fillers and Botox.

In September, Gina had her 'first facial treatment in years' by getting microdermabrasion at a local beauty spa on the Gold Coast.

She said that it was important to find treatments that were 'anti ageing without going under the knife,' and that she was excited to try out laser treatments next.

In May, Gina told Daily Mail Australia that the only products she uses on her face are coconut oil and rose hip oil.

She also follows a 'chemical-free' lifestyle and only drinks alkaline water.

