Nepalese Has Unique Ability for Licking Forehead With his Tongue

Katuwal has a flexible jaw.

A 35-year-old man in Nepal has a unique ability of touching his forehead with his tongue. While most people can barely reach their nose with their tongue, Yagya Bahadur Katuwal has a jaw so flexible and a long-enough tongue that he manages to rub his forehead with it.

Katuwal, who works as a local school bus driver, has gathered a fan following after a friend posted a video of him on social media. The video shows Katuwal compressing his jaws so much that his lip covers his nose while his tongue touches his forehead. Katuwal claims that his is the world's longest tongue and aspires to set Guinness World Record for being able to do the bizarre act, reported Metro.uk.

Although he is quite popular in his country, Katuwal said that his unique act scares the children. "I think I look great like this. I can cover my nose with my lips and lick my forehead. I can also make the sound of bullet bike. If I got to act in a horror movie, I wouldn't need makeup like other actors to scare people," Katuwal quipped, adding, "I want to set a Guinness World Record for being able to cover my nose with my lip while licking my forehead."

However, Katuwal revealed that it is because of his missing teeth that he is able to perform the unique act. "He has just one tooth and that is what makes him able to do that - his skills are weird, yet amazing," revealed his friend, Pushkar Nepal, who filmed a video of Katuwal and posted it on social media last month. He added, "He is Katuwal) physically and mentally fit - he discovered in the early age that he can lick his own forehead."

