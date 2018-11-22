Netflix Funds Dubai-based Filmmaker on Bitcoin

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

Netflix is funding a Dubai-based filmmaker's documentary on Bitcoin, just shortly after his first film on influencers in the UAE was picked up by the same media-services provider.

Khaleej Times previously reported the story of Asri Bendacha and how his documentary, 'Follow Me', was picked up by Netflix. Now, they are funding his next project, which is a documentary titled as 'Who Wants to be a Bitcoin Millionaire?'.

The French-Algerian expat said he will be travelling around the world by himself to make his documentary and will film events, experts and investors to learn "all about Bitcoin" and other cryptocurrencies.

"Money has no colour, race, borders - it goes all over the world," Bendacha told Khaleej Times. "People chase money all around the world, so, I want to see why they do it. I want to understand how Bitcoin works and what kind of impact it has on us. The technology behind it is the future. It's been there for 10 years. I will be going to events all over the world - there's so many of them. There's blockchain cruises, bankers are involved... I want to learn."

He has already travelled to Berlin, the US, Morocco, Czech Republic, Venezuela and Iceland to film bits of documentary. Soon, he will be heading to Australia, South Korea, England and back to the US to capture more footage.

"Venenzula has the biggest oil reserves and the US had put sanctions on them. They started using cryptocurrencies to make payments and I find that really interesting. In Iceland, they have a mining farm to solve cryptocurrency's energy crisis," Bendacha added.

The documentary is expected to release sometime in 2020.

