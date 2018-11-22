New Istanbul Airport Combines Aesthetics With Security

Istanbul Airport, the biggest airport worldwide opens its doors for passengers (Twitter)

Turkey's recently-opened Istanbul Airport offers exciting features that combine aesthetics with global security standard, head of Turkish Airlines' Abuja office said on Wednesday.

“The airport is a world class piece of infrastructure designed to maximize passenger experience and comfort with security at the heart of the airport,” Mehmet Asik said at the ongoing Nigeria Tourism Investors Forum and Exhibition 2018 in the capital city Abuja.

Asik said the airport, which was officially inaugurated on Oct. 29 and has been operating limited flights, will open for business on Dec. 31 and urged Nigerian tourists to take advantage of the new infrastructure in Turkey.

At full capacity -- with the completion of all four phases with six runways -- Istanbul Airport is set to become a major global aviation hub by hosting more than 100 airlines and flights to over 300 destinations around the world.

He said Nigerian students on educational pursuits abroad can now fly via Turkish Airlines at a discounted rate compared to other passengers.

“As an airline, we’ve come up with exciting student fares carefully designed to attend to the needs of the huge student population across Nigeria,” Asik added.

“We have partnered with our travel agent community to make sure these discounted student fares are readily available from any point of sale. These special fares are a deliberate strategy to help the student population to achieve their educational aspirations. We transport thousands of students each year to Turkey and the main cities of Europe and America,” he added.

Asik also hailed Nigerian tourist potentials, especially its beautiful landscapes, its rich culture and diversity and its people.

“We are optimistic of the future of tourism in Nigeria with its scenic beauty spread out across the country and the great food that it has to offer. For me, the most important aspect of this country that makes it unique is its people. The people of Nigeria with their energy and vibrant cultures can open up its tourism potential,” he added.

