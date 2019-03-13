New Level of Intimacy: Modern Spin on Classic Sex Toy

(Shutterstock)

A bizarre new wearable device is putting put a modern spin on a classic sex toy.

UK sex toy-maker Julz has developed what it claims is the world’s first ‘c**k ring with a camera.’

The silicone ring boasts a micro HD camera capable of capturing videos and still images, and has six night vision infrared lights for recording in the dark.

It pairs with an associated iOS or Android app, and the company says all footage is stored directly on your mobile device to ensure the data remains private.

According to the creators, the device works much like a traditional penis ring, helping to boost performance and endurance in the bedroom.

But, it has added features for a new level of intimacy.

‘It is a video camera that films your intimate moments at never seen before angles,’ the website says.

‘It is great for long distance relationships, get creative and send footage to your partner across the globe.’

The $160 wi-fi connected device runs on a rechargeable battery that lasts up to 90 minutes running 1080P video at 15 frames per second (fps).

The tiny camera is only about an inch and-a-half wide.

It also has a built-in microphone, six night vision infrared lights, and a slot for a micro SD card.

The ring itself is made from ‘extra stretchy silicone’ to ensure the wearer’s comfort – and, the firm says extra sizes are on the way.

Though concerns have been growing in recent years over the security of smart sex toys, the company says its system is designed with user privacy in mind.

‘All footage is stored directly to your mobile device,’ according to the website.

’Your footage is never stored on the App, the App is used to operate the camera and view the footage only.

‘Check your mobile device’s security policies, data is not stored on the app or on any cloud storage.’

This article has been adapted from its original source.