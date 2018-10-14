New Superman?: Strongman Drags School Bus, Amaze Kids in Dubai

(Shutterstock/File)

Year 7 student Liyan Eyad, who was on board the 15-tonne bus, said it was "something unbelievable".

More than 600 students gathered in front of their school on Sunday morning to witness one man pull a 15-tonne school bus across their campus car park.

Less than two weeks ahead of the World's Ultimate Strongman (WUS) competition, aptly named Beasts in the Middle East, Sunday's visit marked one of seven that the strongman team will be making across Dubai schools ahead of the big event.

Students from years 7, 8, and 9 watched on as Mark Boyd, the current Britain and Scotland's strongman title holder (under 105kg), took less than 30 seconds to pull the 50-seater bus across a 30-metre distance.

"The plan is to get kids excited about the sport of strongman. I'll be pulling their school bus that weighs about 15 tonnes in as quick a time as possible, so it's a nice easy jaunt today," Boyd told Khaleej Times before the truck pull.

While the sight of a moving school bus is the norm during the morning rush hour around Dubai, the sight of one man pulling it is not. And on Sunday, 10 lucky students got the chance to get closer to the action by sitting inside the bus as Boyd pulled it behind him.

"Honestly, I was expecting the bus to go slow but it went a lot faster than I imagined. It has definitely given me an inspiration to get fit. I think you can do anything when you put your mind to it," 11-year-old Meera Safi said.

"I've always heard about athletes doing these kinds of things but I've never actually seen them do it. It was awesome to watch."

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Hannah Carey, head of sports development at Gems Wellington Academy (DSO), said any initiative that encourages kids to get fit is worth shouting about.

"We asked these guys to come down today because they are running an amazing event and we really want to get kids involved and push them out of their comfort zone. It's also a great opportunity to prepare them for the upcoming Beasts in the Middle East show and the Dubai Fitness Challenge, too."

Kids and students will get free entry to the Beasts in the Middle East competition, happening on Friday, October 26, at the Bab Al Shams arena from 3:00pm onwards.

Comprising 15 of the strongest men in the world, including Hafthor Bjornsson (Game of Thrones star and the current World's Strongest Man), the event will see the world heavyweights battle head to head in six events.

"We're down here today to educate kids about how hard strongmen work. Looking here at Mark, he was small as a child, so it shows kids that you don't have to be this big, huge muscly person to succeed. You can achieve whatever you want if you put your mind to it," Don Idrees, owner and founder of WUS, said.

