New Year Ever Babies, Totalling 395,072, Celebrated by UNICEF

On January 1, 2019, in Brazil Viviane welcomed her baby daughter, Julia da Silva Reis, into the world after having a caesarean. She said she was very happy and feeling relieved after her daughter arrived safely weighing 3.85kg at the Hospital Sofia Feldman in Belo Horizonte (AFP)

While some were ringing in the New Year watching the Fireworks, tucking into a tasty meal with loved ones or partying the night away with friends, others were welcoming newborns into the world when the clock struck midnight on New Year's Eve.

UNICEF has estimated 395,072 babies were born across the globe on January 1, 2019.

To celebrate the organisation have launched an adorable campaign, which saw them photograph 10 newborn babies born in 10 different time zones.

However, some mothers who gave birth in countries such as Haiti and Palestine admit their joy is mixed with anxiety with their babies facing an uncertain future.

According to the organisation the majority of babies born were in India and China, with 69,944 and 44,940 little ones being welcomed into the world respectively.

In America over 11,000 newborns were born, with 317 tiny tots welcomed into the world in New York, while Sydney greeted 168 babies.

UNICEF have also interviewed mothers from Australia, China, India, Fiji, Nigeria, as well as Ukraine and other countries in a bid to celebrate the new births but also raise awareness of some difficult circumstances children are born into.

Sara, 26 from Haiti, admitted though her childbirth was painful, she is feeling 'good'.

She said: 'I feel good now, I feel good, before that I had unbearable pain. Regarding the future of my daughter, only God knows what it will be done. I pray first of all for her to be healthy.'

Mother Samia, from Palestine, feels bitter sweet after giving birth as she is 'happy' but also 'worried' for her child's future. She said: 'Nothing can describe how happy I am but I'm worried about my baby's future.'

The organisation have estimated one million babies sadly died the day they were born in 2017, and in some cases the causes were preventable. For some mothers infections contracted, such as sepsis or pneumonia, as well as premature birth and complications during the delivery led to the loss of their baby.

However, UNICEF want to work to lower this rate, especially with their Every Child Alive campaign, which will help provide good quality health care to mothers and their newborns.

Speaking about the campaign UNICEF's Deputy Executive Director, Charlotte Petri Gornitzka, said: 'This New Year Day, let’s all make a resolution to fulfill every right of every child, starting with the right to survive.'

'We can save millions of babies if we invest in training and equipping local health workers so that every newborn is born into a safe pair of hands.'

2019 will see UNICEF launch even more emotive campaigns.

This year will mark the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child, and to commemorate the three decades the organisation plan to hold a string of worldwide events over the next 12 months.

This article has been adapted from its original source.