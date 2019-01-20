Newborn Baby Found Dead Next to Garbage Dump in Kuwait

(Shutterstock)

Personnel from the Farwaniya Criminal Investigations Department are looking for unknown persons for dumping the corpse of a newborn baby next to a garbage container in Farwaniya, reports Al- Anba daily.

The daily added, the investigators are waiting for a Forensics report to find out the cause of death, whether the baby died due to severe cold or was intentionally killed and dumped.

The case has been classified as murder felony, while a security source said detectives will use camera technology to help determine the identity of those who dumped the baby. A security source said the Interior Ministry late Tuesday received a report about the incident.

