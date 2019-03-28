Newborn Boy Found by Worshipers During Prayer in The Mosque

(Shutterstock)

A newborn boy was recently found in a mosque in Al Shawkah area in the border between Al Dhaid and Ras Al Khaimah.

The baby, covered in a cloth and left in a box, was found by worshippers during the Fajr prayer.

The imam of the mosque called the police station to inform about the abandoned baby boy. The National Ambulance rushed the baby to Al Dhaid Hospital for a checkup and found that it was healthy.

Initial investigations indicate that the boy was born out of wedlock and his parents decided to get rid of him.

The baby has been admitted in the hospital till all the procedures of referring him to the social department are completed.

